Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.94

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.94 and traded as low as C$17.87. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$17.87, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.74 million and a P/E ratio of 66.19.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

About Global Water Resources

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.62%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

