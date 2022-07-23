Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOOD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Goodfood Market Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE:FOOD opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$94.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

