Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 1.5 %

GOSS opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $913.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 13,869 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,337.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 138,696 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 and have sold 11,848 shares worth $93,985. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.