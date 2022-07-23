Grand Central Investment Group Sells 12,494 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grand Central Investment Group decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.4% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

