Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 72.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average of $211.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

