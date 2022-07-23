Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

