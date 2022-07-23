GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Barclays lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. GSK has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

