Hall Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,828 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after buying an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.97. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

