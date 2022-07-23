Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.1% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

