Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,388.20 ($28.55).

HLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($35.62) to GBX 2,260 ($27.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($28.87) to GBX 2,435 ($29.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,282 ($27.28) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,101.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,351.99. The firm has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,565.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.09).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,968.75%.

In related news, insider Andrew Williams sold 19,335 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($24.03), for a total transaction of £388,633.50 ($464,594.74). In other Halma news, insider Andrew Williams sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($24.03), for a total value of £388,633.50 ($464,594.74). Also, insider Tony Rice bought 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($22.98) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($70,331.64).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

