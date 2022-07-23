Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,271 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Shares of ANET opened at $102.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

