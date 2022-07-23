Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 14,965 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3,948.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after buying an additional 4,068,653 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,731.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,667,000 after buying an additional 2,390,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox Trading Down 6.0 %

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

