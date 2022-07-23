Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $202.27 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average of $248.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

