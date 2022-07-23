Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

