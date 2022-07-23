Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $558,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average is $181.99.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

