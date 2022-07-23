Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,048 shares of company stock worth $6,773,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $250.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

