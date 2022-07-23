Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Shares of QRVO opened at $104.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

