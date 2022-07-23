Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

