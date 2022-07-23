Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,075,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,983,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after buying an additional 397,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,641,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

WGO opened at $58.88 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

