Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

