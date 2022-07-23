Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 313.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

