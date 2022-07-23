Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 12,336 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

