Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 32,940 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.

Wix.com stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

