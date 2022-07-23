Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,114 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.80 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

