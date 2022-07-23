Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,746,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 357,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

