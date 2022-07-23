Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.49

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.49 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 163.20 ($1.95). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.91), with a volume of 8,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of £516.78 million and a PE ratio of 551.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.91.

In related news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 32,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £48,691.68 ($58,208.82). In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 19,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.66 ($35,889.61). Also, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 32,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £48,691.68 ($58,208.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,724 shares of company stock worth $10,850,112.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

