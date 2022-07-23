Head-To-Head Survey: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) versus DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

DCP Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. DCP Midstream pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares DCP Midstream and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream 3.55% 8.88% 3.30% Kinetik N/A -9.77% 2.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

33.3% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DCP Midstream and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream 0 0 9 1 3.10 Kinetik 0 0 3 0 3.00

DCP Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given DCP Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DCP Midstream is more favorable than Kinetik.

Volatility and Risk

DCP Midstream has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DCP Midstream and Kinetik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream $10.71 billion 0.61 $391.00 million $1.72 18.08 Kinetik $160.62 million 28.95 $99.22 million N/A N/A

DCP Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Summary

DCP Midstream beats Kinetik on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 35 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017.DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

