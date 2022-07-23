Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

