HNP Capital LLC Acquires 4,902 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,501.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

