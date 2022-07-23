HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Athenex by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 485,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 317,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Athenex by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 116,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 861,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Athenex by 1,248.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 531,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 492,010 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex Price Performance

ATNX opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.05.

About Athenex

Athenex ( NASDAQ:ATNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 142.41% and a negative net margin of 176.47%. The company had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.