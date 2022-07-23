HNP Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.7% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

