HNP Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

