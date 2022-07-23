HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.