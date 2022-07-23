Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

HWDN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 960 ($11.48) to GBX 730 ($8.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.09) to GBX 941 ($11.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 941.20 ($11.25).

HWDN opened at GBX 673.60 ($8.05) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 572 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($11.78). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 635.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 731.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,270.94.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,157.39). In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.52), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,016,900.80). Also, insider Paul Hayes purchased 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.66 ($2,157.39). In the last three months, insiders bought 335 shares of company stock worth $210,694.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

