HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,578 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.47 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

