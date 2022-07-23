IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

IGG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.47) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($12.85) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.09).

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 775 ($9.26) on Thursday. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 646.75 ($7.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 701.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 763.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 790.82.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.16), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($146,847.04). In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.16), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($146,847.04). Also, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($840,406.46).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

