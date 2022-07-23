IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
IGG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.47) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($12.85) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.09).
IG Group Price Performance
Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 775 ($9.26) on Thursday. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 646.75 ($7.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 701.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 763.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 790.82.
Insider Transactions at IG Group
IG Group Company Profile
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
Featured Articles
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.