Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given a $412.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Barclays downgraded Illumina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $398.67.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.69 on Tuesday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Illumina by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 354 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

