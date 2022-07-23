Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte Price Performance

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

