Infosys (INFY) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Sunday, July 24th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Infosys has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

