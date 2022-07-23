Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.