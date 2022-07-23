Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.47.

American Express stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $169.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

