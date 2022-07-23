Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.
Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland
In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.