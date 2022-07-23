Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 372 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,077,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Linde by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $285.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.52 and its 200 day moving average is $306.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

