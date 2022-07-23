Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,209,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after buying an additional 2,699,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,574,000 after buying an additional 153,854 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,095,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

