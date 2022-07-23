Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.