Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

