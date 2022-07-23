Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $237.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.47.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

