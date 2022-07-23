Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $489,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

