Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after acquiring an additional 359,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after acquiring an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,859,000 after acquiring an additional 79,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

