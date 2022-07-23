Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,310,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.